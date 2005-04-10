On Google Scholar

Google Scholar adds scholarly dimension to Internet searches
From the Wilkes University student paper
Google--an Internet destination so huge it has become a common verb in the English language (as in 'Google it'). It can also be a librarian's worst nightmare.The Internet search engine has made even obscure knowledge easily accessible from the comfort of one's own home, making it virtually unnecessary for students to venture out to the library.
Well, that's one drawback of having technology at your hands. Anyway, I think libraries are still jampacked during exams, so there's no worry.
I just attended a library staff meeting where it was observed that despite the fact that many of the library's resources are now invested in electronic materials, students come into the library to access those materials on the computers here.
The idea behind this article is excellent, and for me the first item ("Create your own damn content!") is the real gem here: most of the people spend their entire lives only consuming what is created by others, and creating nothing themselves--or never sharing what they create, which is better than not creating at all, though not the best they could do.
