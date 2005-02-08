On Google Scholar

Scholarly Web Searching: Google Scholar and Scirus
Greg Notess puts them head to head...
Despite all the limitations and problems, both offer some unique reasons to use them beyond just watching their future development. For a quick, broad, multidisciplinary search on a very narrow, specific topic, either Scholar or Scirus can give a good start. For citation verification, both can help find erroneous as well as correct citation information. The Cited By links at Google Scholar can be a useful adjunct to the more comprehensive citation tracking from citation indexes via ISI's Web of Science (or can function as a partial replacement for those without access).
21 Comments:
Can anyone tell me how often Google Scholar updates (now or when they finally get past the beta version)? I have noticed that there do not appear to be any new citations when searching on specific authors for three to four months.
By Tom, at 10:49 AM
Greg's final words: "Both Scholar and Scirus have potential for information professionals and end users. At this point, each covers a certain segment of scholarly material, but plenty of problems remain. Other search tools continue to serve the scholarly community better. [emphasis added]
For those keeping score:
Libraries 4
Google Scholar 0
By David, at 10:45 AM
Google 'sandboxing' sites- bloggers
Two recent blogs seem to put rumors to rest about whether Google uses a "sandbox" on some new Web sites in an attempt to filter out sites that might be fake or spam.
Here I am ... blog surfing again. I came here not even knowing for sure what I would find. Ok, I'll admit it... I like your blog. So, if you want to, come and check out my site Google ... pretty much google related stuff.
By Anonymous, at 8:19 PM
Old Ways Die Hard: Ben Stein And Neo-conservative Dress
Stowe Boyd, President/COO of Corante, is a well-known media subversive, and an internationally recognized authority on real-time, collaborative and social technologies.
Look. I have a google related site, and I found your blog, so I'm posting a link so that you or your readers can check out my site... simple. Google Adwords
By Anonymous, at 8:40 PM
This comment has been removed by the author.
By Roberto Iza, at 8:01 AM
thank you nice sharing
cep programsymbian programnokia programhtml kodlarımodifiye resimleri
By sağlıklıyaşam, at 7:40 AM
thank you nice sharing
Atv Euro 2008 izleAtv Euro 2008 şifre
By blog, at 4:06 AM
MSN Şifresi Değiştirmek (resimli anlatım)
By maswey, at 3:23 AM
Now do you worried about that in the game do not had enough Archlord gold to play the game, now you can not worried, my friend told me a website, in here you can buy a lot Archlord money and only spend a little money, do not hesitate, it was really, in here we had much archlord online Gold, we can sure that you will get the cheap Archlord gold, quick to come here to buy Archlord gold.
Now do you worried about that in the game do not had enough Atlantica online Gold to play the game, now you can not worried, my friend told me a website, in here you can buy a lot Atlantica Gold and only spend a little money, do not hesitate, it was really, in here we had much Atlantica online money, we can sure that you will get the cheap Atlantica online Gold , quick to come here to buy Atlantica online Gold .
By Anonymous, at 12:21 AM
Nike dunk SB shoes
Nike dunk SB shoes
Nike dunk SB shoes
Nike dunk SB shoes
Nike dunk SB shoes
Nike shox shoes
Nike shox shoes
Nike shox shoes
Nike shox shoes
Nike shox shoes
By Anonymous, at 9:15 PM
酒店打工
酒店兼職
台北酒店
打工兼差
酒店工作
酒店經紀
禮服酒店
酒店兼差
酒店上班
酒店PT
酒店
酒店喝酒
酒店消費
喝花酒
粉味
喝酒
By Anonymous, at 11:37 AM
Find and download what you need at Rapidshare Search Engine.
Top Site List Free Proxy Site Free Download mp3 Michael Jackson song All Michael Jackson Lirics Oes Tsetnoc Mengembalikan Jati Diri Bangsa
By Apa Saja Dah, at 7:28 PM
NEVERTHELESS, THE CIVIL LAW is and must be neutral about who has a more noble or rewarding faith. The breakaway parishes ought to win every Office 2010facet of the lawsuit not becauseMicrosoft Office 2010 their beliefs or their politics are better, Microsoft wordbut because both lawOffice 2007and equity, along with common sense, are on Microsoft Officetheir side.Microsoft Office 2007 Not only does Virginia state law (the Division Statute)Office 2007 keyexplicitly apply to just such a Office 2007 downloadsituation as now exists, but the history Office 2007 Professionalespecially of The Falls Church argues against the claims of Outlook 2010the Virginia Diocese with which theyMicrosoft outlookhave disassociated.Microsoft outlook 2010First, The Falls Church wasWindows 7 founded, formed, and developed long before the diocese, or the national Episcopal Church, even existed.
By Microsoft Office 2007, at 1:46 AM
Scam, fraud, and a hoax are just a few words that can be used to describe, the international phenomena known as Power Balance . Many students around the quad can be seen wearing these colorful power balance bracelet is very popular all over the world. which are believed to help balance; however, they are more or less a simple silicon bracelet with a hologram sticker and winter boots .
By weddingdresses, at 2:36 AM
RT@MatAbraz: New useful search engine that returns full PDF scientific articles not subject to access fees http://www.freefullpdf.com
By Anonymous, at 4:31 PM
Thanks for great share :)
EWA review
Affiliate review
pc games download
download gta 4 for pc free
Blam ads review
cpatank review
wolf storm media review
Ndemand review
Download Shift 2 Unleashed Free
By Peter, at 6:42 AM
All the Discount Louboutins Butterfly Suede system Pump Wheat for retailing inside our Louboutin Mall can be to offer solutions of first-class quality. you can consider fulfillment in a very complete great deal extra discount.The Cheap christian louboutin sandals complete great deal could possibly be the fine and fashionable one.They take place in fascinating design and layout and fashionable appearnce.The colourway also is quite popular. These women's heels are luxury and noble. hold into some mysterious alluring taste! This pairs of Christian Louboutin Tall Boots attributes a quite considerable component for women's fabulous whole system figure, show their fabulous figure for Christian louboutin outlet.
By Friday, at 9:56 PM
All the cheap christian louboutin heels and louboutin heels for retailing inside our store can be to offer solutions of first-class quality. The christian louboutin evening complete great deal could possibly be the fine and fashionable one.They take place in fascinating design and layout and fashionable appearnce.The colourway also is quite popular. These christian louboutin pumps are luxury and noble.The christian louboutin peep toe show formal, a complete great deal extra show its gorgeous gloss and honour. hold into some mysterious alluring taste! This pairs of christian louboutin 2011 sandals attributes a quite considerable component for women's fabulous whole system figure, show their fabulous figure and fashionable gesture. Louboutin heels is a good choice for you, welcome to our Christian louboutin store!
By Friday, at 10:00 PM
The original chi flat iron was released as a professional salon straightener. After gaining popularity on the market the cheap chi flat iron was later released for personal consumer use. If you are a professional stylist or someone who loves straightening their chi hair straightener before leaving for work the Chi original ceramic flat iron is one styling tool you cannot live without. Unlike other wholesale chi flat iron before its day the Chi model was developed with moist ceramic heat technology that does not burn or damage the wholesale chi hair straighteners.
By duckless, at 3:23 AM
http://saulroharahss.xanga.com/769492931/pick-out-my-adventure-the-guild-wars-two-way/
http://blog.livedoor.jp/tonyplnice/archives/19644353.html
http://saulrohara33.soulcast.com/23001/Opt-for-My-Adventure-The-Guild-Wars-2-way
http://wallinside.com/post-2435581.html
http://sushiboy.net/profiles/blogs/hyperspace-beacon-returning-to-swtor
https://www.xing.com/topics/en/hyperspace-beacon-returning-to-swtor-4534
http://wowgear147.allmyblog.com/10-decide-my-journey-the-guild-wars-2-way.html
http://aionpowerleveling.blinkweb.com/1/2012/11/decide-upon-my-adventure-the-guild-wars-2-way-8f109/
http://demo.socialengine.net/blogs/23900/130595/decide-upon-my-adventure-the-gu
http://blog.yahoo.com/_DLH42NBZCHAXQMNUNAZIBUAO3I/articles/830332/index
http://bizzz.com/members/swtorcredits145/activity/181428
http://wowitems.blogs.experienceproject.com/1527295.html
http://blog.bodybuilding.com/aionkinahtonypl/2012/11/07/diablo_3_s_nail_within/
http://wowitems142.bloggd.org/2012/11/08/hyperspace-beacon-returning-to-swtor/
http://wowgeartonypl.overblog.com/choose-my-journey-the-guild-wars-2-way
http://wowitemstonypl.insanejournal.com/3409.html
By Wanda Ackley, at 3:49 AM
zhengjx20160713
gucci outlet online
adidas stan smith
louis vuitton outlet stores
coach outlet
adidas yeezy
nike air max
true religion jeans
lebron 12
hollister clearance
toms wedges
louis vuitton purses
louis vuitton outlet
michael kors outlet online
marc jacobs outlet
jordan 3s
michael kors outlet
nike air huarache
cheap air jordans
oakley outlet
juicy couture
michael kors purses
adidas originals store
toms shoes
kate spade handbags
hollister clothing
christian louboutin sale
coach outlet
michael kors outlet online
air force 1 trainers
ghd flat iron
lebron 12
louis vuitton
montblanc pens
cheap toms shoes
coach factory outlet
air jordan 8
michael kors outlet online
coach factory outlet online
louis vuitton outlet stores
tory burch shoes
By Zheng junxai5, at 1:08 AM
Post a Comment
<< Home