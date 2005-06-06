On Google Scholar

Google recently approached Innovative Interfaces Inc., the longtime vendor of MSU's MAGIC catalog, in regard to setting up a pilot project to combine Innovative Interfaces software with the Google Scholar search engine, said Nancy Fleck, assistant director of technical services at the MSU library. Google Scholar is an academic search engine for scholarly literature.

I'm not sure if this is something truly innovative (natch) or just a retelling of things we already know, and that something has been lost in the translation.