On Google Scholar

5.04.2005

Review of Google Scholar

From the Charleston Advisor
While Google Scholar has made valiant attempts to include a range of resources in this category, it is apparent that coverage leans heavily on the sciences, rarely includes all the offerings even from partner publishers and misses many of the quality resources which are more usually accessible to scholars through institutional subscriptions.
(Link boosted from Open Access News)

posted by tj sondermann at 12:52 PM

