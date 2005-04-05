On Google Scholar

Review of Google Scholar
From the Charleston Advisor
While Google Scholar has made valiant attempts to include a range of resources in this category, it is apparent that coverage leans heavily on the sciences, rarely includes all the offerings even from partner publishers and misses many of the quality resources which are more usually accessible to scholars through institutional subscriptions.(Link boosted from Open Access News)
What's interesting is Google Scholar started as a 20% project.
For those not familiar with Google culture, Google employees can utilize 20% of their time to persue projects of their interest.
Most of the articles and blog posts written point out that Google Scholar is beta.
Of interest is how a 20% project has caused this much disruption.
Now that it exists, other Google employees can contribute to the project.
Here is a blog post which elaborates on 20% projects and Google development culture:
http://tinyurl.com/aa7nu
