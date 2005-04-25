On Google Scholar

Yup.
Data Obsessed - Confession time
I have a confession to make, one that should make me horribly ashamed as a librarian if some others in the field are to be believed...
...My favorite source for scholarly articles is Google Scholar....
...But mostly I love it because I can almost always find what I’m looking for.
6 Comments:
You mean, gasp, you don't ask a librarian for help?
By Norma, at 8:08 AM
The last sentence: "But mostly I love it because I can almost always find what I’m looking for." should probably be modified to read "But mostly I love it because I can almost always find A CITATION TO what I’m looking for."
And, of course, if you want to find the full-text, you can always ask a librarian.
:)
David
By David, at 10:42 AM
