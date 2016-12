On Google Scholar

There's a really interesting discussion on WEB4LIB re: complex library systems vs. googlized interfaces. Scroll down till you get to "[WEB4LIB] In defense of stupid users".

About

Wherein a librarian tracks a paradigm shift. Love it or hate it, the effect will be profound. Have any news, tips, tricks to pass along or think you might be interesting in posting here? tsondermann (at) gmail.

Previous

Syndicate this site