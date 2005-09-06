On Google Scholar

Scholar on the Home Page
Brad writes in to note that Scholar now appears as a link on the Google homepage. He's not seeing it on his screen at home, so there's a possibility that Google is singling out users coming from known .edu's. (Or maybe not.)
17 Comments:
