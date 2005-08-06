On Google Scholar

Physicians and google Scholar

Rita points everyone towards an article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal titled "Google Scholar: A source for clinicians?" The general conclusion is:
Google's launch of Scholar indicates the growing sophistication of Internet searchers. It addresses concerns about the quality of information found on the Internet and integrates previously inaccessible, high-quality commercial sites with more reliable sites available on the public Internet. Google Scholar may develop into a free, sophisticated tool, but, at least in the beta version, it is not a useful choice for clinicians.

