On Google Scholar

Physicians and google Scholar
Rita points everyone towards an article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal titled "Google Scholar: A source for clinicians?" The general conclusion is:
Google's launch of Scholar indicates the growing sophistication of Internet searchers. It addresses concerns about the quality of information found on the Internet and integrates previously inaccessible, high-quality commercial sites with more reliable sites available on the public Internet. Google Scholar may develop into a free, sophisticated tool, but, at least in the beta version, it is not a useful choice for clinicians.
14 Comments:
For those keeping score:
Libraries 3
GS........0
By David, at 12:09 PM
NEVERTHELESS, THE CIVIL LAW is and must be neutral about who has a more noble or rewarding faith. The breakaway parishes ought to win every Office 2010facet of the lawsuit not becauseMicrosoft Office 2010 their beliefs or their politics are better, Microsoft wordbut because both lawOffice 2007and equity, along with common sense, are on Microsoft Officetheir side.Microsoft Office 2007 Not only does Virginia state law (the Division Statute)Office 2007 keyexplicitly apply to just such a Office 2007 downloadsituation as now exists, but the history Office 2007 Professionalespecially of The Falls Church argues against the claims of Outlook 2010the Virginia Diocese with which theyMicrosoft outlookhave disassociated.Microsoft outlook 2010First, The Falls Church wasWindows 7 founded, formed, and developed long before the diocese, or the national Episcopal Church, even existed.
By Microsoft Office 2007, at 1:49 AM
Someone who changes your life haoxiod81 just by being part of it.
Cheap New Era Hats
New Era Fitted Hats
Wholesale Cheap Hats
Cheap Hats
Cheap NCAA Hats
By qinbincai123, at 9:53 PM
SearchCheapest wow gold engines University student could come to be a totally free, complex tool, however, at least in the toy with variation, it's not Buy rs goldat all a good selection for physicians.
By Anonymous, at 1:23 AM
hey, i have been looking for this kind of informative articles for such a long time, and i am really lucky to find out your work here.It is useful when i do that by myself or could make me know more clear on dealing with these issues. buy runescape gold , runescape gold
By Louyika Sia, at 2:26 AM
Best Place to Buy Diablo 3 Gold with Prepaid Card
Nowadays, various payment methods were accepted by d3 gold suppliers. You must want a best place to buy diablo 3 gold in a safe, fast and simple way. Here, diablohome introduce prepaid card to you. Following are some details.
Buy Diablo 3 Gold with Prepaid Card
Diablo home accept prepaid card payment, such as MasterCard, VISA and Paysafecard, etc. They are safe and convenient, just take a look at the most important advantages of prepaid cards.
1. Prepaid cards can be applied online instantly.
Prepaid cards use the deposited money, there are no repayments to be made and thus no late payment fees and other associated penalties.
2. Prepaid cards are widely accepted.
They can be used on the internet, on phone and all other vends.
3. Adding money to your prepaid card account is a breeze using direct deposit.
tags: buy diablo 3 gold diablo gold buy diablo gold
By Love polo, at 3:34 AM
Google's launch of Scholar indicates the growing sophistication of Internet searchers. It addresses concerns about the quality of information found on the Internet and integrates previously inaccessible, high-quality commercial sites with more reliable sites available on the public Internet. Google Scholar may develop into a free, sophisticated tool, but, at least in the beta version, it is not a useful choice for clinicians.
swtor gold
buy swtor gold
cheap swtor gold
tor credits
buy tor credits
cheap tor credits
By Anonymous, at 4:06 AM
Someone who changes your life haoxiod81 just by being part of it.guild wars 2 gold
buy guild wars 2 gold
cheap guild wars 2 gold
cheapest guild wars 2 gold
guild wars 2 gold for sale
By Anonymous, at 4:07 AM
Information sharing. Cheap Guild Wars 2 gold for hot sale. Buy Guild Wars 2 gold to enjoy wonderful game world. Visit the store to get more surprise.
By summerlijia, at 1:13 AM
this was awsome!! i’ve been reading them for days now. and i will continue reading your other posts. how to buy a runescape account
By how to buy a runescape account, at 3:13 AM
Unique gambler have different choices. Although some people might diablo 3 people are definitely more prepared to settle on as a result of the ability.
By http://www.indiablo3gold.com/, at 2:08 AM
Thanks. I always enjoy reading your posts - they are always humorous and intelligent.You can learn more: China tour packages | China travel packages | China Travel Agency
By china tours, at 9:37 PM
Hanbridge was the best because they had excellent teachers and a very friendly and welcoming spirit. ?I really appreciate the opportunity to learn here and would recommend Hanbridge to others.
More Chinese learning tags : Learn Chinese | learn mandarin online | Mandarin Online Course
By Study Chinese online, at 3:02 AM
Nice article, thanks for the information. It's very complete information. I will bookmark for next reference
jaring futsal | jaring golf | jaring pengaman proyek |
jaring pengaman bangunan | jaring pengaman gedung
http://www.jual-jaring.blogspot.com/
http://www.agen-jaring.blogspot.com/
http://www.pancasamudera-safetynet.blogspot.com/
http://www.toko-jaring.blogspot.com/
http://www.pusat-jaring.blogspot.com/
http://jualjaringpengaman.blogspot.com/
https://pancasamudera.wordpress.com/
https://pasangjaringfutsal.wordpress.com/
https://jualtambangmurah.wordpress.com/
https://tokojaring.wordpress.com/
https://jualjaringfutsal.wordpress.com/
https://jaringfutsal.wordpress.com/
By jaring pengaman, at 1:19 AM
Post a Comment
<< Home