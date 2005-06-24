On Google Scholar

6.24.2005

Good bye Britney Spears, hello academic journals

One of the best stories about Scholar from a college paper I've seen yet.
Google Scholar is a different and more accurate way to find academically appropriate and peer-reviewed journal articles without getting all the rock star bios, sports results and blogs.

