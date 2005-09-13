On Google Scholar

Search by Scope
Brad writes in with news that under the Advanced Search page you can now limit to particular subject areas. The categories highlight one of Scholar's lingering problems - being heavily dominated by the Natural Sciences. For example, "Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities" are all lumped under one category.
It may highlight an existing problem, but it reveals something else: scholar is cataloging.
Google employees are placing resources into subject categories.
I doubt very seriously it's 100% powered by AI.
No, this isn't LC cataloging, but it's cataloging nonetheless.
By Brad, at 2:58 PM
Cataloging? AI can't do it.
For those keeping score:
Libraries 5 Google Scholar 0
By David, at 1:07 AM
Cataloging? AI can't do it.
For those keeping score:
Libraries 5 GS 0
By David, at 8:22 PM
