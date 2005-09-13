On Google Scholar

9.13.2005

Brad writes in with news that under the Advanced Search page you can now limit to particular subject areas. The categories highlight one of Scholar's lingering problems - being heavily dominated by the Natural Sciences. For example, "Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities" are all lumped under one category.

posted by tj sondermann at 1:57 PM

