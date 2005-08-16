On Google Scholar

8.16.2005

UC Library Staff Use of Google Scholar

The CDL put together this fine report (pdf) based on a survey of University of California Libraries.
On June 22, 2005, the CDL requested information from the campuses about librarian and library staff use of Google Scholar in their own work and at public service desks. Eight of ten campuses responded with a wealth of information about the creative ways in which the libraries use Google Scholar, as well as with their objections to its use. Immediately below is an overall summary of responses, followed by a document containing all the detailed responses received. At the end of the second section is a report from UCLA detailing how the UCLA library integrates and positions Google Scholar along with the rest of their electronic resources.

posted by tj sondermann at 10:24 AM

