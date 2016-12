On Google Scholar

Susan writes in to note that she's co-published an article in Library Hi Tech that discusses some findings re: Scholar v. Fee-based databases in the Social Sciences. Abstract available here.

Wherein a librarian tracks a paradigm shift. Love it or hate it, the effect will be profound.

